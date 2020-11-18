A Warren County grand jury returned 20 indictments alleging corruption in the most recent election, according to an article in the Franklin Favorite on Nov. 20, 1913.
Some indictments were against “officials-elect” while others were against individuals charged with selling their votes. The grand jury’s action “caused a sensation and it (was) claimed there (was) an exodus of politicians from the city, many of them having left by boat last night.” Voters in the Sand Hill precinct were accused of selling their votes for $15 each.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
