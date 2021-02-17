On Feb. 16, 1920, the Daily News reported that excavation for what would become the Pushin Brothers’ Department Store began.
There had been much speculation about the size of the building, but the newspaper gained firsthand information that the building would be four stories high (including the basement) and would contain 35,000 square feet of floor space. At that time, it would be the largest retail space in Bowling Green. The department store would remain open until December 1980. The building now houses commercial spaces and an artist studio.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
