Under the banner headline “Choice of Cave For Park Prospects Brighter” in the Jan. 12, 1925, edition of the Park City Daily News, a story listed details about a delegation of Kentuckians representing the Mammoth Cave National Park Association.
The group made a presentation to President Calvin Coolidge at the White House, appealing for his support for the park. J.L. Harmon, vice president of the association, said the proposal to make Mammoth Cave a national park “is not a local or a state matter; but as perhaps America’s great natural wonder, it is distinctly national.”
The park was established as a national park on July 1, 1941; a World Heritage Site on Oct. 27, 1981; and an international Biosphere Reserve on Sept. 26, 1990.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
