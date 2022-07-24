...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/
TODAY TO 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Southern Indiana and portions of central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
&&
On July 18, 1930, the Highway 31-W Association announced in an article in the Daily News that it was running a campaign to get new members to help raise money for purchasing advertising for “The Route to Mammoth Cave.”
The goal was to make Highway 31-W one of the best-known north-south routes from Louisville to Nashville. L.B. Powell said, “Bowling Green originated the movement and invited other cities on the route to join in and see that 31-W received the proper amount of advertising to the end that this route would get its full share of tourist traffic.”
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.