An article in the Daily News on Jan. 18, 1921, reported that a local man’s hen laid an egg that was referred to as a “whopper.”

The dimensions of the egg are unbelievable – reported to be “six inches around one way and seven inches the other. A friend of the man, thinking he was exaggerating the size, offered him one dollar if the egg measured up to his claim. Upon measuring it, he found that his friend was truthful and he offered up the dollar he promised.”

– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.

Recommended for you