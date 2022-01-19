...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST /6 PM
CST/ THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two
inches, with locally higher amounts. A light glaze of ice may be
possible as well.
* WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and east
central, north central, northwest and south central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ this evening to 8 AM EST /7 AM
CST/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to icy or snow
covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Thursday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Indiana, for Indiana Road Conditions please visit
https://pws.trafficwise.org/pws In Kentucky, for Kentucky Road
Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov
An article in the Daily News on Jan. 18, 1921, reported that a local man’s hen laid an egg that was referred to as a “whopper.”
The dimensions of the egg are unbelievable – reported to be “six inches around one way and seven inches the other. A friend of the man, thinking he was exaggerating the size, offered him one dollar if the egg measured up to his claim. Upon measuring it, he found that his friend was truthful and he offered up the dollar he promised.”
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.