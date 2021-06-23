The Daily News reported June 23, 1930, that the temperature reached 102 degrees.
The government thermometer, located at the home of A.M. Causey at 10th and Park streets, registered 101 on June 22, the longest day of the year.
This heat continued that summer, with the highest temperature ever measured in Kentucky on July 28, 1930, at Greensburg, where they recorded 114 degrees. These high temperatures were the beginning of what would later be known as the Dust Bowl era. Record temperatures and severe drought plagued the Midwest and Southern Great Plains through most of the 1930s.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.