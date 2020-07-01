On July 10, 1912, the Twice-A-Week Messenger reported that there was a “daring” attempt made at committing a highway robbery. A gentleman was returning home in his “buggy” when a young man approached him, asking for assistance with his friend who was “sick by the side of the road.”
The gentleman agreed but was then accosted by the two young men who attempted to rob him. Fighting himself free, he escaped into a nearby cornfield. He was able to notify the sheriff, who sent an automobile to apprehend the robbers.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
