The Daily News reported Jan. 7, 1928, that two robbers broke into Harry Topmiller’s grocery and attempted to break into S.H. Brown’s grocery.

Neighbors reported that Topmiller’s store had been robbed after they saw a hole that had been bored into the door. The robbers also tried to steal a 50-pound can of lard from J.T. Estes’ smokehouse. Estes fired a shotgun at the robber, causing him to drop the lard and cry, “Oh Lordy.” The other robber helped him into their car and they got away, but Estes believed the man was wounded.

– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.

