...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...
Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg
Counties.
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
Heavy rain from this past weekend has caused the river to rise.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest
information.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk.
The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury.
At 32.0 feet, Low spots on North and South Church Streets in
Woodbury flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 30.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CST Tuesday was 30.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 17.8 feet Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
29.8 feet on 03/05/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Weather Alert
...Gusty Winds Today, Snow Tomorrow...
Southwest winds will gust 25-35mph today, with the strongest gusts
occurring this morning. These winds may cause issues for high
profile vehicles and loose outdoor objects.
Low pressure crossing the southeast United States will bring
light to moderate snow to central Kentucky and southern Indiana
Thursday. The most significant snow will fall during the afternoon
and evening hours, especially east of Interstate 65 and south of
the Bluegrass Parkway. Some accumulation is expected.
The Daily News reported Jan. 7, 1928, that two robbers broke into Harry Topmiller’s grocery and attempted to break into S.H. Brown’s grocery.
Neighbors reported that Topmiller’s store had been robbed after they saw a hole that had been bored into the door. The robbers also tried to steal a 50-pound can of lard from J.T. Estes’ smokehouse. Estes fired a shotgun at the robber, causing him to drop the lard and cry, “Oh Lordy.” The other robber helped him into their car and they got away, but Estes believed the man was wounded.
