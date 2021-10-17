The Daily News published an article about miniature figurines of 1928 presidential candidates Herbert Hoover and Al Smith created by Miss Ruth Hines Temple from plaster of Paris.
The figurines were on display at the Hartig and Binzel jewelry store on State Street before going to the Randolph-Macon College in Virginia to be exhibited during the excitement of the election. Miss Temple performed, worked on the sets and posters for local play productions, and was the art department head at Western Kentucky State Teachers College from 1946-1966.
