Hot wedding days

June brides abound, but not everyone marries in that month.
Lena Smith Davis and her husband, James Henderson Davis, were married Aug. 1, 1905. She is shown in the photo in her wedding dress. Lena was born in Edmonson County and James in Butler County.
Wedding photography continues to tell the story of a couple’s happy day. Check out a new exhibit at the Kentucky Library – “Picture Perfect: Wedding Photography of Thomas W. Hughes” – for more interesting photographs of weddings. The exhibit is open through Dec. 15.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
