Bowling Green’s first cafeteria-style restaurant opened Feb. 19, 1921, according to the Daily News of the following Monday.

The Beaumont Cafeteria located at 433 Park Row and owned by T.L. Hughes was “arranged in cafeteria or self-serve style … and is nicely furnished with a sanitary kitchen in the rear and dish washing and baking room on the second floor.”

Although advertised as better meals for less cost, the cafeteria lasted less than a year. It was changed into a regular restaurant on Nov. 6, 1921, and by December was reportedly filing for bankruptcy.

– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.

