...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg
Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest
information.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk.
The next statement will be issued tonight.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...Until this evening.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 27.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this afternoon.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
26.6 feet on 03/11/2019.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Bowling Green’s first cafeteria-style restaurant opened Feb. 19, 1921, according to the Daily News of the following Monday.
The Beaumont Cafeteria located at 433 Park Row and owned by T.L. Hughes was “arranged in cafeteria or self-serve style … and is nicely furnished with a sanitary kitchen in the rear and dish washing and baking room on the second floor.”
Although advertised as better meals for less cost, the cafeteria lasted less than a year. It was changed into a regular restaurant on Nov. 6, 1921, and by December was reportedly filing for bankruptcy.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.