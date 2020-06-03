The June 5, 1862, edition of The Courier Journal reported on the activity of the Western branch of the United States Sanitary Commission to “relieve our sick and wounded soldiers” during the American Civil War.
“In Gen. Buell’s department for the last two months they have had 30 military hospitals under their charge,” including facilities in Bowling Green, Elizabethtown and Munfordville. At that point, there had been about 7,000 patients in all, with the Nashville hospital treating the bulk of them at 4,406.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.