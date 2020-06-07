The Evansville Daily Journal reported in its June 7, 1862, edition that Capt. Liter successfully reopened the upper locks on the Green River, which had been damaged by “the rebels.”
They had closed the gates and thrown rocks and “debris of all kinds” in the locks above, completely closing them and “rendering the work of removing the obstructions exceedingly tedious and laborious. But Capt. Liter is not a man to be discouraged or baulked (sic) in his purpose, and by perseverance and diligent exertion he has accomplished his work … and navigation is now reopened to Bowling Green.”
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.