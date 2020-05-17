A short notice was published in the May 17, 1867, edition of the Courier Journal calling for contractors and builders to submit proposals for completion of the Warren County Courthouse.
The notice asked for proposals from brick workers, iron workers, carpenters, painters and roofers to be submitted to the office of architect D.J. Williams.
The building, completed in 1868, was erected at 429 E. 10th St. in downtown Bowling Green.
The “old courthouse” is on the National Register of Historic Places and is regarded as the largest and best example of post-Civil War Italianate architecture in Kentucky.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
