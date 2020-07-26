The city council of Bowling Green put an end to the muleless streetcar that had recently started being used, according to a July 23, 1890, article in The Owensboro Messenger.
A new rail company in town was giving people, young and old, a thrilling ride in its muleless streetcar whose only power was gravity. The streetcars would fly down from Vinegar Hill, now known as College Hill, or just The Hill, to the L&N depot. The article referred to the unconventional streetcar as “sort of a summer toboggan,” according to the article.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
