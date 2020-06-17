The Saturday, June 17, 1898, edition of the Birmingham News reported that former Congressman John M. Martin of Alabama arrived on the Wednesday night train in Bowling Green, delirious and unable to “give no account of himself.”
He was taken to a local inn where he went to bed, hoping to continue his journey the next day. He was found unconscious the next day, and though medical help was given, he died at 8:30 p.m. Saturday night from heart disease. He had been traveling to his alma mater, Centre College in Danville, for commencement.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
