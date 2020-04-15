The April 18, 1902, edition of The Courier Journal printed an unusual wedding announcement. Before committing a murder that landed him behind bars, a prisoner had promised his sweetheart that he would marry her.
A county judge officiated the ceremony at the Warren County jail. At the conclusion of the ceremony, the bride was quickly locked away from her new husband at the closing of a heavy steel door. The prisoner, serving 21 years, would be an “old man” before he would be able to come home to his wife.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
