Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS TODAY... ...SCATTERED SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE... WINDS WILL COME IN FROM THE SOUTH THIS MORNING AHEAD OF AN APPROACHING COLD FRONT, AND MAY GUST TO NEAR 40 MPH AT TIMES. WINDS WILL SHIFT TO THE WEST AS THE COLD FRONT PUSHES THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON, WITH GUSTS TO NEAR 40 MPH CONTINUING TO BE A POSSIBILITY. SCATTERED STORMS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP ALONG AND AHEAD OF THAT COLD FRONT AROUND MIDDAY AND MOVE EASTWARD THIS AFTERNOON. A FEW OF THE STORMS MAY BECOME SEVERE WITH GUSTY WINDS AND HAIL. ISOLATED TORNADOES WILL BE POSSIBLE, WITH THE BEST TORNADO CHANCES ALONG AND EAST OF THE US 127 CORRIDOR FROM MID AFTERNOON INTO EARLY EVENING. IF YOU ARE IN A MOBILE HOME OR OTHER PARTICULARLY VULNERABLE LOCATION, YOU MAY WISH TO SEEK SHELTER IN A MORE SECURE SPOT WELL BEFORE STORMS ACTUALLY APPROACH. IF YOU FEEL YOU MAY NEED TO GO TO A PUBLIC TORNADO SHELTER TODAY, THE CDC RECOMMENDS PREPARING A "GO KIT" WITH PERSONAL NEED ITEMS INCLUDING HAND SANITIZER AND CLOTH FACE COVERINGS.