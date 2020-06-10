The Twice-A-Week Messenger published an article June 8, 1907, about a very eventful election that took place in Bowling Green.
A total of 2,029 voters participated in the “local option” election, resulting in the city becoming “dry,” which prohibited the sale of alcohol. The proponents of the “dry” city ordinance won by a huge margin, but that did not keep the “wet” advocates from trying to sway votes. A total of 10 arrests were made – all of which were “wet” proponents – on charges of bribery.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.