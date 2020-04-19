The April 19, 1911, edition of the Courier Journal printed a small blurb about a Bowling Green chicken farmer.
As he was walking around his farm, he saw a chicken hawk in the sky. Swooping down, the hawk caught one of the farmer’s chickens and proceeded to then fly away with it.
One of the farmer’s “fine game roosters” witnessed this and ran to the assistance of his friend, the chicken. The rooster attacked the hawk, causing a fight and the subsequent release of his companion.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.