The Madisonian reported on May 12, 1914, that a professor of physics at Ogden College, Samuel Norcross, was seriously injured during an experiment meant to demonstrate principles of electricity.
When the professor attempted to connect two wires, a spark ignited a nearby dynamite cap that the professor was unaware was near his work station. The result was a massive explosion that pierced Norcross’ face, hands and chest with brass from the dynamite cap. Though his injuries were painful, the professor survived the mishap.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
