An article in the April 3, 1915, Twice-A-Week Messenger of Owensboro stated that the “possum hunter” cases would be moved from Butler County to Warren County.
These “possum hunters” were a group of men, claiming to be part of a secret organization called the Amalgamated Workers of the World (not to be confused with the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America labor union), who were terrorizing people in raids at night. This group was first mentioned in the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer on April 1, 1914, when their reign of terror began at a coal mine in Muhlenberg County.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
