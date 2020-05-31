The Owensboro Messenger reported May 24, 1917, a story about the closing of the Warren County Circuit Court on May 23.
“For the first time in the history of this county, the Warren circuit court practically closed today and the jury dismissed in order that the jurors might return home and harvest the great strawberry crop,” the article read.
The strawberry crop that year was expected to yield $600,000. Most of the jurors were strawberry farmers and they petitioned to be released from court so they could work on their farms.
The “attorneys agreed to a continuance of jury cases until the October term.”
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
