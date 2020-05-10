On May 9, 1918 – before the term “snake oil” was used to describe something of little real value that is promoted to fix everything – the Franklin Favorite published this notice: “Miller’s Antiseptic Oil, known as Snake Oil, will positively relieve pain in a few minutes. … A new remedy used internally and externally for coughs, colds, croup, sore throat, diptheria and tonsillitis. This oil is conceded to be the most penetrating remedy known. … Accept no substitute. This great oil is golden red color only. Every bottle guaranteed; 25 cents, 50 cents and $1 a bottle or money refunded.”
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
