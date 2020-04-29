Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS THIS MORNING... A LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM APPROACHING FROM THE WEST WILL RESULT IN STRONG WINDS FROM THE SOUTH THIS MORNING. GUSTS OF 30 TO 40 MPH ARE LIKELY THROUGH MIDDAY. THESE WINDS WILL RESULT IN CHALLENGING TRAVEL FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES, ESPECIALLY ON EAST-WEST ROADS SUCH AS INTERSTATE 64 AND THE CUMBERLAND PARKWAY.