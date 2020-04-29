On May 2, 1918, the Crittenden Record-Press reported that two men, believed to be spies, were being held in Bowling Green.
Paul Pickner, 20, and Mike Fisher, 16, were “arrested on a charge of swinging a train.” They both admitted to being citizens of the Austro-Hungarian empire and had not registered with the government as required by the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. The act allows the president to imprison and deport “any male citizen of a hostile nation above the age of fourteen during times of war.”
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
