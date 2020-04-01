The Third Liberty Bond Act campaign kicked off April 3, 1918.
Many speeches were given in Bowling Green by politicians, military and former soldiers on this day, dubbed “patriots” day, according to the Louisville Courier Journal. The Liberty Bond Act of the U.S. Congress launched a bond sale during World War I to help fund the United States’ presence in the war. There were four Liberty Bond Acts from 1917-18. The bonds were sold primarily by Boy and Girl Scouts. The scouts sold 2,328,308 bonds for a total of $147,876,902.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
