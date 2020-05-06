From the May 7, 1918, edition of The Courier Journal in Louisville: The Warren County Board of Education filed suit in Warren Circuit Court against the judge of Warren County Court and its three commissioners, asking that the county school levy be fixed at 20 cents on the $100.
At a meeting of the commissioners not long before, the levy had been fixed at 15 cents, which had been the levy for the past three years. The case was to be tried during the May term of the Warren Circuit Court.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
