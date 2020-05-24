On May 23, 1919, a Montana newspaper reported that Flora Eicher was the first woman to earn a riverboat pilot’s license in Kentucky.
Eicher, newly widowed, owned a small farm and a riverside coal mine near Bowling Green.
After her husband’s death from influenza, she struggled to find a way to support her four small children, and transporting her own coal gave her just enough income to do so.
The story was widely reported across the nation.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.