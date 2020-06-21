On June 17, 1919, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported the arrival of the steamship Liberator in New York.
Among the 2,511 passengers was the 91st Aero Squadron, the first organized long-distance reconnaissance flying unit, commanded by Victor H. Strahm.
The article notes: “They made 144,000 photographic reconnaissance records, and though armed for defence only, brought down 22 German planes in six months.”
Strahm, a Bowling Green native and Western Kentucky University alumna, later flew for Hollywood and in World War II.
He is the subject of “That Perfect Feeling in the Air: The Life of Victor Herbert Strahm,” a biography by Mary Lucas, Gilbert Calhoun and Dr. Jonathan Jeffrey.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
