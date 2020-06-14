The Messenger-Inquirer reported June 14, 1920, that three men were arrested after taking their vehicle to a Bowling Green auto garage for repairs.
The community had been on high alert following the receipt of a bulletin by local authorities warning that the men, accused of robbing a bank in Drakesboro of $205, were headed in the direction of Bowling Green. The men were formally charged with concealing deadly weapons. They were also found to be in possession of “steel wedges, oil cloth covers and bloody handkerchiefs.”
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
