On July 15, 1921, the Daily News reported that A.Q. Raines of Arkansas had bought a house in Bowling Green from Mrs. Bryant Carter, and afterward revealed that he planned to dig for several thousands of dollars that had long been buried there. He erected a tall fence and dug every evening for several weeks.
The evening of July 13th he told Mrs. Carter that if he found the money during the night, he’d be gone by morning. The next day his picks and shovels were found on her porch, and Raines had not been seen since.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.