On May 23, 1931, The Courier Journal’s Washington Bureau reported that the Kentucky population was 2,614,589.
The article also reported that during the previous decade, five Kentucky cities passed the 10,000 population mark. Those cities were Bowling Green, Frankfort, Hopkinsville, Middlesboro and Fort Thomas. By comparison, current census data show that Bowling Green now has a population of more than 70,000, making it the third largest city in the commonwealth, behind Louisville and Lexington.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.