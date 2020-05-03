During the first week in May 1934, it was announced that the Third District Re-Employment offices would open in Bowling Green and serve 12 counties.
These offices were part of a federal program established by the Wagner-Peyser Act, which called for a nationwide employment service to assist job seekers and employers. It was signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt during the same time period as FDR’s New Deal.
This act has been amended several times, most recently in 2014 under Title III of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
