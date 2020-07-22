The Daily News reported July 20, 1943, that Bowling Green would become off limits to military personnel, including air students at Western Teachers College, if the pollution levels in the water were not fixed immediately.
Water samples revealed that there was sewage pollution in the water. The State Board of Health offered recommendations for resolving the water pollution problem. Mayor Gaston W. Cole said the city did not have the funds to fix the problem, but the city councilmen said they would do “everything in our power to correct the situation.”
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.