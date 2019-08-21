The Russellville Herald Ledger carried a story Aug. 21, 1897, about the wedding of Mr. R.L. McCormack and Miss Lida Claypool. The couple got on the train at Cave Spring and rode it to Russellville, where the Rev. J.H. Burnett got on the train.
Burnett married the couple as the train continued on its journey to Rockfield, where the couple got off the train as man and wife. The ceremony was witnessed by their friends, Mr. L.B. Cornet and Miss Annie McCormack.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
