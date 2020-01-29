On Jan. 28, 1842, a frustrated farmer living near Bowling Green wrote to the newspaper urging passage of a law taxing dog owners 50 cents a year for the first dog and $1 for each one after that.
The idea was to reduce the number of dogs running in the countryside and causing damage to livestock, which was estimated to cost $1,000 a year. The farmer pointed out that “the dogs do as much mischief as all the swindlers and thieves in the state.”
It’s unknown whether his advice was taken or not.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
