The Warren County agriculture extension office, in cooperation with the Soil Conservation Office, the Kentucky Department of Forests and the city and county school superintendents, gave out roughly 10,000 tree seeds to pupils and their teachers, according to a Feb. 7, 1966, Courier Journal article.
The seed packets included: dogwood, Chinese chestnut, pecan and red oak. The children and teachers planted the seeds on school grounds and homes around Bowling Green and Warren County to help make the area more beautiful.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.