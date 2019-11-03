On Oct. 31, 1950, The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reported that a person, who was annoyed with an excessive wandering dog issue, scattered poisoned meat throughout a suburban area in Bowling Green.
A resident of the area reported that he had to stop two children from eating the poisoned meat they found in their yard. Further investigation by the authorities revealed that the meat contained enough poison to kill 5,000 dogs and that the perpetrator of the crime would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law if identified.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
