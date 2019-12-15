On Sunday, Dec. 11, 1921, the Owensboro Messenger ran a story about a car found in the town of Island in McLean County that belonged to three Bowling Green bootleggers.
In order to accommodate moonshine, the Ford’s original gas tank had been replaced with a copper tank that was divided into two sections – one for gasoline and one for “corn juice.” Although the prohibition agents Walter Kimmee and L.F. Morris only drained about a pint of whiskey from the special tank, it could have held 14 gallons.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
