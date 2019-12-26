On Dec. 25, 1849, The Louisville Daily Courier reported that a Bowling Green doctor had developed a cure for a malady common in the 19th century known as scrofula – previously known as the “king’s evil” – a painful infection characterized by lesions and swelling of lymph nodes.
The Bowling Green doctor, William Price, claimed that he could cure scrofula in all forms and offered a guarantee, claiming that he would not accept pay if he could not cure the patient.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
