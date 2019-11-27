Sometime in the early 1910s, a Russian man named Louis Loupous moved to Franklin. A teller at the Simpson County Bank named M.H. Harris grew very fond of the gentleman, offering him financial help when needed.
Loupous prospered and moved to Tulsa, Okla. In 1915, Harris received a telegram informing him that Loupous was very ill. Upon his death, Harris – who then lived in Bowling Green – learned that he left him his entire estate, including a $5,000 insurance policy, which would be worth $120,000 today.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.