On Sept. 21, 1889, the Louisville Courier Journal criticized Ed Hines, a candidate for a lucrative office, for his response to a Confederate soldier who didn’t understand why he couldn’t get his pension since he had been a faithful Democrat and behaved himself: “You have been too pious. If you go over to that saloon, take about five drinks of straight whisky, come out on the street, crack that wooden leg against the pavement and holler, ‘hooray for h---l.’ You can get anything you want.”
Confederate soldiers and their widows didn’t get their pensions in Kentucky until 1917.
– "Way Back When in Warren County" is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News.
