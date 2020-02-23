A small blurb in the Feb. 22, 1901, Owensboro Messenger contains an ad for what was then called the Cherry Brothers Business College Bowling Green.
For just $12.50 (just under $400 in today’s dollars), a student would receive a 20-week certificate. The Cherry Brothers school would eventually become the Gordon Ford College of Business at Western Kentucky University.
The Cherry brothers had a huge influence on education in Warren County, and their names have been used for an elementary school in Bowling Green (T.C. Cherry) and a building on WKU’s campus (H.H. Cherry Hall).
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
