Success was sweet for Western Kentucky University basketball coach Ed Diddle, and in January 1960, he promised the community another 100 wins before retirement.
He coached from 1922 to 1964, and a United Press International article highlights that Diddle’s “antics on the bench, home-spun wit and polished teams have made Western’s name known from Madison Square Garden to the San Francisco’s Cow Palace.”
Though he was not able to fulfill the promise, he did become the first coach in history to coach 1,000 games at one school. It was said that he was always looking down country roads for barn-door high boys who could throw a pumpkin through a barrel hoop from 600 feet – against the wind!
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.