On Aug. 6, 1996, FBI officials announced a $20,000 reward would be paid for information leading to the recovery of Morgan Violi and the arrest of her abductor.
Morgan, 7, disappeared July 24, 1996, from the parking lot of her mother’s apartment complex in Bowling Green while playing with a friend. A witness told police a white man in his 20s forced Morgan into an older-model Chevy van and drove off.
Morgan’s remains were later discovered Oct. 20, 1996, near a barn outside of White House, Tenn. Her kidnapping and murder remain unsolved to this day.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.