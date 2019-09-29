In 1915, Hopkinsville church extols BG stone

Newspaper reports Sept. 15, 1915, shared the excitement of the Hopkinsville Methodist Church members. A new church would be built using Bowling Green stone.
Bowling Green had one of the largest stone operations offering high quality oolitic limestone: “All Buff – No Bluff.” The stone could be readily sculpted and was without noticeable grain. The first quarry was opened by Belknap & Dumesnile. Other companies soon followed: White Stone Quarry, Oman Bowling Green Stone, Bowling Green Quarries and the Caden Quarry Company.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
