Although Martin Luther King Jr. never came to Bowling Green, his short life affected our area as it did the world.
At the age of 35, on Oct. 14, 1964, King was the youngest man to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. King had joined civil rights leaders in Frankfort on March 5, 1964, leading 10,000 people to the Capitol steps.
Two years later, Kentucky became among the first states to pass civil rights legislation. King called the Kentucky Civil Rights Act “the strongest and most comprehensive civil rights bill passed by a southern state.”
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
