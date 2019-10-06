The Courier Journal reported Oct. 1, 1925, that the Louisville & Nashville passenger station on Kentucky Street officially opened at five past noon, when locomotive No. 5 arrived from Nashville.
Despite a heavy downpour, thousands attended the opening of the new $300,000 station that took 50 weeks to build. A dedication was held that same evening and the first person to buy a ticket at the station, a Bowling Green man named Carl Herdman, served as the master of ceremonies.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
