The Daily News on Feb. 10, 1969, proudly told of a group of Warren County Girl Scouts who were selected to represent the state at the National Gathering of Girl Scouts in Ten Sleep, Wyo.
The girls, chosen for their diversity of race, religion and economic backgrounds, were Debby Dean, Jeanne Smith, Lanetta Mitchell, Elizabeth Leopold, Debra Billard, Stella Wilson, Dianne Willoughby and Judy Buford. Their advisors were Mrs. Gerald Richards and Mrs. Ben Day. The troop’s programs included frank discussions with a theme of “Speak out on Prejudice.”
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
