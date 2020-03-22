Kentucky Gov. William Goebel was assassinated in Frankfort on Jan. 30, 1900.
According to a March 20, 1900, Louisville Courier Journal article, a prisoner in the Bowling Green jail claimed to know the murderer and to have been asked to help carry out the assassination.
The local jailer said the prisoner couldn’t have been in Frankfort, as he was apprehended in Bowling Green the day of the murder. His compelling story was believed by many, despite the story’s improbability.
Goebel is the only governor in American history to be assassinated while holding gubernatorial office.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
