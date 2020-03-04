On March 7, 1916, the Owensboro Messenger reported that Miss Blanche Mackey of Edmonton passed the bar and became the first woman to be granted a license to practice law in Warren County.
Miss Mackey served as the deputy circuit clerk in Edmonton and on other political committees before being appointed the first female assistant attorney general of Kentucky in September 1943 by Attorney General Hubert Meredith. Miss Mackey resigned her position in August 1944 to go back to farming and running a weekly newspaper.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
